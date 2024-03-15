Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod aim to disrupt presidential election
The Kremlin said on Friday that Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod were designed to destabilise the situation while Russia votes in a three-day presidential election between Friday and Sunday.
Fighting and shelling in Belgorod, a frontier province that has come under regular attack from Ukraine, has increased in recent days, with both sides saying that Ukrainian forces crossed the border to attack Russian territory on Thursday.
