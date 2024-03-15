Mashatile officiates launch of North West service delivery programme

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will today officiate the launch of Phase 3 of the Accelerated Service Delivery – Thuntsha Lerole Programme in Tlhabane, Rustenburg.

The Thuntsha Lerole Programme is an initiative led by the North West provincial government aimed at confronting the critical issue of service delivery in communities, through strengthened partnerships with government, the private sector as well as civil society organisations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned Deputy President Mashatile to assist in the rollout of the District Development Model (DDM) through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community service delivery concerns.

In September last year, the country’s second-in-command, visited the community of Seking village, in the greater Taung Local Municipality to assess the intervention strategies aimed at addressing service delivery challenges in the area.

“This successful visit offered the opportunity for the Deputy President to engage with government departments, from local municipalities to national government, on efforts to accelerate service delivery in a more effective and coordinated manner,” the Presidency explained.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President will commence his visit to the Rustenburg Local Municipality, by officiating the official handover of the newly built Seraleng Primary School in Paardekraal.

The provincial government constructed the primary school to the tune of about R26.5 million. Its infrastructure includes a science laboratory, a computer room, a nutrition centre, 15 multipurpose classrooms and an administration block, amongst others.

The school, the Presidency said, will contribute to government efforts to increase access to basic education and further promote the culture of learning, teaching and service.

Deputy President Mashatile will visit the Tlhabane Community Health Centre to unveil a state-of-the-art X-ray machine, which is expected to bring much-needed relief to patients in the local community, who were travelling some great distance to access healthcare services.

“Furthermore, as part of efforts to bring lasting solutions to the dire challenge of sewer blockages and leaks around the Boitekong area, outside Rustenburg, the Deputy President will witness the handover of a newly completed sewer network project,” the statement read.

He will also hand over a site to the appointed service provider for the commencement of a water and sewer project, which will benefit the community of Tlhabane township.

“Deputy President Mashatile will address a community meeting at Tlhabane Stadium after concluding his visit to the Rustenburg Municipality.”

The Presidency described the feedback session as an important gathering that will provide a platform for leadership to brief members of the community, on several other government services to be delivered as part of the Thuntsha Lerole Programme.

The Acting Premier of the North West, Nono Maloyi, Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, and members of the North West Provincial Executive Council as well as senior government officials will support the Deputy President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)