Winston Peters completes visit to South and South East Asia

Minister Winston Peters completed the final leg of his visit to South and South East Asia in Singapore today, where he focused on enhancing one of New Zealand’s indispensable strategic partnerships.

“Singapore is our most important defence partner in South East Asia, our fourth-largest trading partner and a critical transhipment hub for New Zealand goods,” Mr Peters says.

“Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and I met in Auckland very soon after last year’s New Zealand general election and it’s appropriate that I have returned to Singapore so early in the Coalition Government’s term.”

The Minister met Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman. They discussed how to develop an even stronger, more ambitious New Zealand-Singapore relationship - while exchanging view on the most pressing regional and global challenges.

“Singapore and New Zealand have shared interests and perspectives on a broad range of issues, and we need to keep working hard on delivering practical cooperation of mutual benefit.

“Through the COVID era, we made considerable progress through cooperation on supply chains and food security. New Zealand and Singapore derive huge benefits from bilateral cooperation in supporting prosperity and economic resilience, particularly during times of crisis.

“As a tech and innovation leader and a significant source of investment, Singapore is an ideal partner for collaboration on new and emerging areas such as the digital economy and the green transition.

“New Zealand looks forward to working with Singapore to further deepen ties, as well as to progress regional issues, including in the Pacific.”

Minister Peters’ visit to Singapore concludes his regional sweep through South and South East Asia, which also included programmes in India and Indonesia.

“The Coalition Government has identified South and South East Asia as a pivotal region in our efforts to deliver for New Zealand a more active, energetic foreign policy.”

“As we pursue an international agenda aimed at enhancing New Zealanders’ security and prosperity, further high-level visits to South and South East Asia will follow in the coming six months.”

Minister Peters returns to New Zealand overnight, arriving on Saturday 16 March.

