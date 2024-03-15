Somali security forces 'neutralise' hotel attackers, national TV says

Somali security forces have "neutralised" all those who attacked a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu, national television said on Friday.

Security services were earlier seen surrounding the Syl Hotel, usually frequented by government officials and lawmakers, following the attack claimed by al Shabaab militants. The Somali government has yet to comment on the incident, after attackers stormed the hotel near the president's office on Thursday evening.

"The security forces have neutralised all terrorists who attacked the Syl hotel in Mogadishu," Somali National Television (SNTV) said in its post on social media platform X. "The Somali government will soon officially provide details." Residents heard a blast followed by gunfire as the attackers entered the hotel, they told Reuters on Thursday. A second blast followed several minutes later, a Reuters witness and a resident said.

Al Shabaab has been waging a brutal insurgency against Somalia's federal government since 2006 to try to establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. Despite being pushed out of several territories by government-backed forces since the mid-2010s, the militant group still controls vast areas in southern and central Somalia and launches sporadic attacks on civilian and military targets.

In June, al Shabaab militants killed nine people at the Pearl restaurant in the capital.

