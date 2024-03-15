Livestock holds the key to income enhancement and fulfilling nutritional needs of households: Charanjit Singh

Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India has signed a Non-Financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL) to support the livelihood intervention of DAY-NRLM by syncing their activities in livestock and fisheries development. The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Charanjit Singh and Executive Vice Chairman Shri J Sridharan at New Delhi. Senior Officials of MoRD Joint Secretary Smt. Smriti Sharan, Deputy Secretary Ms Nivedita Prasad, Deputy Director Shri Raman Wadhwa and National Mission Manager Dr. Vivek Kunj, Chief People Officer Shri Kishore Sambasivam, Chief Managers Dr. Prem Nath Singh and Shri Asad Ahmad from BFIL were also present in MoU signing ceremony.

Shri Charanjit Singh remarked that livestock holds the key to income enhancement as well as fulfilling the nutritional needs of the households. He emphasized that we should work on saturation approach with clear outputs. As BFIL is already working with women in sphere of financial inclusion in rural areas through JLGs with most of the beneficiaries in livestock sector, he called on exploring the avenues for formalizing the same.

Executive Vice Chairman Shri J Sridharan expressed his gratitude for joining hands with government of India and ensured that BFIL is committed to perform best and enable community draw the best benefits as agreed upon.

As part of the MoU, in initial phase a centralized Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be established to support DAY-NRLM at national level and State PMU in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Bihar will be developed. The PMU will comprise specialists from livestock (as per the need in respective state), Market Linkage etc. BFIL will also strengthen the Pashu Sakhis (last mile extension workers at village) developed under DAY-NRLM to provide basic healthcare support to animals.

The other area of intervention will be on livestock cluster facilitation, developing IT enabled ecosystem and also for providing veterinary care and facilitation support to SHG households of DAY-NRLM.

(With Inputs from PIB)