Left Menu

Livestock holds the key to income enhancement and fulfilling nutritional needs of households: Charanjit Singh

Executive Vice Chairman Shri J Sridharan expressed his gratitude for joining hands with government of India and ensured that BFIL is committed to perform best and enable community draw the best benefits as agreed upon.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 18:56 IST
Livestock holds the key to income enhancement and fulfilling nutritional needs of households: Charanjit Singh
Shri Charanjit Singh remarked that livestock holds the key to income enhancement as well as fulfilling the nutritional needs of the households. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India has signed a Non-Financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL) to support the livelihood intervention of DAY-NRLM by syncing their activities in livestock and fisheries development.  The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Charanjit Singh and Executive Vice Chairman Shri J Sridharan at New Delhi. Senior Officials of MoRD Joint Secretary Smt. Smriti Sharan, Deputy Secretary Ms Nivedita Prasad, Deputy Director Shri Raman Wadhwa and National Mission Manager Dr. Vivek Kunj, Chief People Officer Shri Kishore Sambasivam, Chief Managers Dr. Prem Nath Singh and Shri Asad Ahmad from BFIL were also present in  MoU signing ceremony.

Shri Charanjit Singh remarked that livestock holds the key to income enhancement as well as fulfilling the nutritional needs of the households. He emphasized that we should work on saturation approach with clear outputs. As BFIL is already working with women in sphere of financial inclusion in rural areas through JLGs with most of the beneficiaries in livestock sector, he called on exploring the avenues for formalizing the same.

Executive Vice Chairman Shri J Sridharan expressed his gratitude for joining hands with government of India and ensured that BFIL is committed to perform best and enable community draw the best benefits as agreed upon.   

As part of the MoU, in initial phase a centralized Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be established to support DAY-NRLM at national level and State PMU in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Bihar will be developed. The PMU will comprise specialists from livestock (as per the need in respective state), Market Linkage etc. BFIL will also strengthen the Pashu Sakhis (last mile extension workers at village) developed under DAY-NRLM to provide basic healthcare support to animals.

The other area of intervention will be on livestock cluster facilitation, developing IT enabled ecosystem and also for providing veterinary care and facilitation support to SHG households of DAY-NRLM.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024