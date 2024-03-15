Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils financial upgradation scheme for 2.56 lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks

Union Minister of Communications, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today unveiled a financial upgradation scheme to improve service conditions and remove stagnation in service of more than 2.56 lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) working in the Department of Posts. The GDSs serve as the backbone of the Department of Posts in rural areas and play a vital role in delivering postal and financial services to the remotest part of our nation.

KEY FEATURES OF THE GRAMIN DAK SEVAKS (GRANT OF FINANCIAL UPGRADATION) SCHEME, 2024.

Every Gramin Dak Sevak will get three financial upgradations on completion of 12, 24 and 36 years of service amounting to Rs 4,320/-, Rs. 5,520/-, and Rs 7,200/- per annum respectively.

This is in addition to the remuneration provided to GDS in the form of ‘Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)’.

In a significant step to improve the service conditions of GDS, this scheme is expected to benefit more than 2.56 lakh GDSs and remove stagnation in their service.

(With Inputs from PIB)