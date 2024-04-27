Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Bus Slides into Valley Injuring 10 Passengers Under Repair

At least 10 passengers were injured after a private bus parked for some repair work fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Karoli Ghat mountain pass section in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.The injured were admitted to a local hospital and they are out of danger, the police said.

  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 passengers were injured after a private bus parked for some repair work fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Karoli Ghat mountain pass section in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital and they are out of danger, the police said. ''The incident occurred around 5.30 am. The bus going from Indore (in Madhya Pradesh) to Akola (in Maharashtra) suffered some battery issue, due to which its staff decided to park it by the roadside and carry out the repair work,'' Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said. They placed some large stones under the wheels of the bus to prevent it from moving downwards. However, the stones might have got dislodged, which resulted in the vehicle falling down into the 50-feet deep gorge in the Karoli ghat section, he said. ''Ten to twelve persons suffered injuries in the accident and they were admitted to a local hospital. Nobody was seriously injured,'' he added.

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

