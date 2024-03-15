Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Pacific 01 ship in Red Sea
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 18:07 IST
Yemen's Houthis said on Friday that the group launched an attack on "Pacific 01" ship in the Red Sea with missiles.
Houthis used drones to attack a U.S destroyer, said a statement published by group's military spokesperson. It did not give any evidence of such an attack.
