Left Menu

MoD signs contract with HAL for Mid Life Upgrade of 25 Dornier Aircraft of Indian Navy

Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft is likely to generate an employment of 1.8 Lakh Man- days during its execution span of 6.5 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:52 IST
MoD signs contract with HAL for Mid Life Upgrade of 25 Dornier Aircraft of Indian Navy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on March 15, 2024 for Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs.2,890 cr.

The MLU for Dornier Aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate state-of-the art Avionics Systems and Primary Role sensors. The upgrade would significantly enhance the operational capability of the Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy to perform Primary Roles of Maritime Surveillance, Coastal Surveillance, Electronic Intelligence and development of Maritime Domain Awareness. In addition, this upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Dorniers to carry out Secondary Roles of Search and Rescue, Medical/Casualty Evacuation and Communication Link.

Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft is likely to generate an employment of 1.8 Lakh Man- days during its execution span of 6.5 years. The indigenous upgrade entails supply of major systems and equipments from indigenous sources thus significantly contributing towards "Atmanirbharta" in Defence, in consonance with Make-in-India initiative of Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024