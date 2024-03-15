Germany's Scholz promises rockets, ceaseless backing to Ukraine

Ukraine's backers will set up a "capacity coalition" to provide long-distance artillery to Kyiv in its defence against Russia's invasion and use windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to buy Ukraine weapons, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"It's clear we support Ukraine and it is also clear we are not ourselves at war with Russia," Scholz said on Friday at a gathering of the so-called Weimar Triangle meeting of the German, French and Polish leaders in Berlin.

"Our common aim is and remains to ensure Ukraine can effectively defend itself against Russia's invasion," he added. "Our support will not ebb."

