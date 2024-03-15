IMF says investigating a cyber-security incident
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it is investigating a cyber incident, which was detected on February 16, 2024. "The investigation determined that eleven IMF email accounts were compromised," IMF said, adding that the impacted email accounts were re-secured.
