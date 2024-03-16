Gaza: 23 million tonnes of debris ‘will take years to clear’; acute malnutrition doubles in a month
UN News | Updated: 16-03-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 01:32 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France
Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France
Facebook owner Meta angers Australia with plan to stop paying for news content
Cricket-Australia take charge in Wellington after Green's rearguard
Green, Hazlewood put on 116 for 10th wicket as Australia takes control of 1st test