Twelve sentenced to jail for storming Hong Kong legislature in 2019

A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced 12 people to jail terms in a high-profile rioting case linked to the storming of the city legislature during a pro-democracy protest in 2019.

Those sentenced by district court Judge Li Chi-ho included actor Gregory Wong, 45, who had pleaded not guilty.

The political activists Ventus Lau and Owen Chow, who had pleaded guilty, were also given jail terms.

