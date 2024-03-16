Rs 6.67 Cr "unaccounted" cash seized in Telangana
Police on Saturday seized ''unaccounted'' cash of Rs 6.67 crore from a multiplex in Karimnagar town of Telangana. Based on credible information, a police team conducted searches and found the ''unaccounted'' cash of Rs 6.67 crore from one of the rooms in the multiplex, a senior police official said.
The multiplex is reportedly owned by relatives of BRS Lok Sabha candidate from Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar.
The amount has been seized and the Income Tax department has been informed, the official said, adding further investigation was on to ascertain to whom the cash belonged.
