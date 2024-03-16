Left Menu

Rs 6.67 Cr "unaccounted" cash seized in Telangana

Police in Hyderabad seized Rs 6.67 crore in "unaccounted" cash from a multiplex in Karimnagar. Owned by relatives of a L

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:08 IST
Rs 6.67 Cr "unaccounted" cash seized in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday seized ''unaccounted'' cash of Rs 6.67 crore from a multiplex in Karimnagar town of Telangana. Based on credible information, a police team conducted searches and found the ''unaccounted'' cash of Rs 6.67 crore from one of the rooms in the multiplex, a senior police official said.

The multiplex is reportedly owned by relatives of BRS Lok Sabha candidate from Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar.

The amount has been seized and the Income Tax department has been informed, the official said, adding further investigation was on to ascertain to whom the cash belonged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024