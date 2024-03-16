Left Menu

ED carries out searches at 6 places in Mumbai in fake artwork case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at six places in the city against a cartel allegedly trading in fake artwork and generating fake authenticity and provenance certificates, involving several prominent art galleries and individuals.

In a statement, the ED said it conducted the searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at six locations in Mumbai on March 13 in a case involving Rajesh Rajpal and others.

Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches and the seized items highlighted the operations of the cartel, including trading in fake artwork, generating fake authenticity and provenance certificates and transferring money through cash, with the involvement of prominent art galleries and individuals, the statement said.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at the Tardeo police station under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, wherein one Puneet Bhatia had alleged that Rajpal and Vishwang Desai had conspired to financially dupe him by defrauding him to the tune of Rs 17.9 crore through the sale of fake paintings along with forged and fabricated certificates.

During the searches, the ED unearthed a cartel allegedly involving a prominent art gallery in south Mumbai, ace corporate lawyers and bullion traders, wherein fake artwork of original paintings was passed off as genuine.

These included artwork of ''national treasures'' -- Jamini Roy, M F Husain, F N Souza, Jahangir Sabavala, S H Raza, N S Bendre, Ram Kumar and others.

It has come to light that the cartel operated with the help of people falsely claiming links with royal kingdoms, antique art collectors and small-time artists who created these fake replicas and projected those as authentic with the help of fake certificates of authenticity, provenance and affidavit of ownership, the statement said.

The money trail has revealed that amounts received were sent by domestic ''hawala'' operators to the members of the cartel in the form of commission or free and discounted artwork.

Cash so generated from the sale of fake artwork was used to purchase antiques in connivance with bullion traders. Such antiques were then sold at auctions through reputed auction houses, proceeds of which were received in bank accounts, the statement said. Further investigation is under progress, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

