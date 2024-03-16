Left Menu

Gujarat: 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan get citizenship during camp in Ahmedabad

Eighteen Hindu refugees from Pakistan in Ahmedabad were granted Indian citizenship at a camp attended by Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi. District collectors have the authority to grant citizenship under Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018. A total of 1167 Hindu refugees in Ahmedabad have been granted citizenship. Sanghavi urged the new citizens to contribute to India's development. PM Modi and HM Shah have prioritized citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighboring countries. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 facilitates citizenship for non-Muslim migrants. The Modi government aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad were on Saturday conferred Indian citizenship at a camp attended by Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi.

Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empower the district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch in the state to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said an official release.

With this, a total of 1167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have so far been granted Indian citizenship, it added.

At the camp organised at the district collector's office, Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to the migrants and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a new India.

''It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country,'' he said, adding the Central and state governments were committed to bringing all those who have obtained Indian citizenship to the mainstream of the society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly, he said.

Incidentally, on March 11, the Union government announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, paving the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

