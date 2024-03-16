35-year-old killed in road accident in Gurugram
An employee of a private company was killed after a car hit his motorcycle near the Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said.The accident happened around 7 pm on Friday.Police said after hitting the motorcycle, the car collided with a divider.
An employee of a private company was killed after a car hit his motorcycle near the Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said.
The accident happened around 7 pm on Friday.
Police said after hitting the motorcycle, the car collided with a divider. Dharmender (35) was killed in the accident, they said. An FIR has been registered against the car's driver, who is at large, police said.
Dharmender was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district and was working with the company here, they said.
He was rushed to a hospital after the accident but was declared brought dead, according to the police complaint from a colleague of the victim.
