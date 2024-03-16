West Bengal: 25,000 security personnel to be deployed for polling in 3 seats in first phase

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2024 23:53 IST
Around 25,000 central forces personnel will be deployed for the elections in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in northern West Bengal in the first phase on April 19, an official said on Saturday.

Polling will be held in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats in the first phase.

''Around 250 companies of central forces will be deployed in the first phase of elections on April 19. There will be a control room in each of the districts, and senior officers will be in charge of those,'' the official said.

One company of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) consists of around 100 personnel, meaning that around 25,000 personnel will be deployed for elections in these three seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said all steps were being taken to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election in the state.

''No disturbances will be tolerated,'' he said.

He also urged leaders to have ''control'' over the statements they make during campaigning.

''The Election Commission will take immediate action if it is not followed. No one below 18 should be used by political parties during campaigning,'' he said.

So far, over Rs 68 crore in cash has been seized from across the state, he added.

Aftab will hold a virtual meeting with the returning officers on Monday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

