Niger junta revokes military accord with United States -junta spokesman

Niger's ruling military junta has revoked with immediate effect a military accord with United States that allows U.S. military personnel and civilian staff from the Department of Defense on its soil, junta spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane said on Niger's national television.
The U.S. operates a drone base in northern Niger.
