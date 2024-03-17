Licensed gun holders in Manipur directed to deposit arms at police stations
With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in Manipur, District Magistrates have ordered licensed arms holders to deposit their guns at police stations to prevent any untoward incidents during the polls on April 19 and 26. The orders aim to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful election process. Failure to comply by March 23 will result in the confiscation of licensed arms. District Magistrates have also imposed a prohibition on carrying firearms until the election process is completed. Exceptions include those entitled to display weapons by law or custom. Additionally, arrangements have been made for the safe storage of arms and ammunition during this period.
- Country:
- India
With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, District Magistrates in Manipur have issued orders directing licensed holders of arms to deposit their guns at the nearest police stations to ''ensure no untoward incidents occur during the conduct of elections.
The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will be held on April 19 and 26.
Orders issued by the Office of District Magistrate Thoubal said ''All licensees of Thoubal district shall deposit their licensed arms and ammunition to the concerned nearest police stations before March 23, failing which their licensed arms will be confiscated by district police administration...with a view to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful conduct of the 18th general election to the Lok Sabha.
A separate order issued by District Magistrate Kangpokpi Mahesh Chaudhari said prohibition on ''possession and carrying of firearms of any kind by arms by license holders... with immediate effect till the process of elections is completed''.
It also asked for ''arrangements for safe and secure deposit of licensed arms and ammunition.
The orders, however, shall not apply to those ''entitled to display weapons by long-standing laws, custom and usage, to those nationalised/ private banks'' amongst others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
People displaced by Manipur violence to cast votes at special polling stations in relief camps
Manipur violence: CBI files charge sheet against seven in Bishnupur armoury loot case
Manipur violence: CBI files charge sheet against seven accused in Bishnupur armoury loot case, say officials.
Santosh Trophy: Mizoram confirm quarterfinal spot, Manipur top Group B
Manipur violence: CBI charge sheets seven in Bishnupur armoury loot case