Petrol bomb thrown at Russian embassy in Moldova
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:24 IST
Russia
- Russia
A man threw two petrol bombs into the courtyard of the Russian embassy in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, where voting in Russia's presidential election was taking place on Sunday, TASS cited the embassy as saying.
The man has been detained by the Moldovan police, it said.
