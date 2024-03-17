Arunachal: Cash seized in Ziro hours after announcement of polls

Hours after the announcement of elections, Rs 59 lakh in cash was seized from a vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, police said on Sunday.

The vehicle was intercepted near Pine Grove on Saturday evening when it was heading to Kamle district from Ziro, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra told PTI.

He said the cash was seized from one Boa Terry, a resident of Boasimla in neighbouring Kamle district. The case is being investigated by the I-T Department as the cash was seized after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the SP said.

The northeastern state will vote for its two Lok Sabha seats and the 60-member assembly on April 19.

