2 killed, 40 injured as pick-up van on way to wedding overturns in Koraput

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:57 IST
Two persons were killed and 40 people injured as a pick-up van on which they were travelling to attend a wedding overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened near Khatlapadar bridge in Kundra police station area, they said.

The vehicle was heading to Nuagaon village in Borigumma block from Dalapur village in Boipariguda block for the marriage ceremony. Those travelling in it were guests of the bride's family.

The driver lost control of the crowded vehicle, following which it fell on its side, police said.

After getting information about the accident, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured persons from the vehicle.

While two persons died on the spot, 40 people were rushed to the district hospital in Jeypore, police said.

The condition of six injured persons is stated to be critical and they were shifted to the Koraput Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, they said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

