Travel Agents' Association urges ECI to hold LS Polls in Himachal in first phase

The Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents' Association in Manali on Sunday urged the Election Commission to hold the Lok Sabha polls in the state in the first phase on April 19, citing potential loss of business due to political activities.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the association said prolonged campaigning discourages tourists from visiting the state, resulting in substantial losses to hotels, transporters, eateries, travel agencies, and thousands of other businesses.

Polling for the four Lok sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, and bypolls in its six assembly constituencies, will be held in the 7th phase, the last one, on June 1.

In the 2019 general election also, polling in the state was held in the last phase on May 19 as high altitude tribal areas are snowbound during the winter.

The association, in its letter, said that even then, businesses had to suffer losses.

Himachal witnesses the summer tourist season from April to June and elections in June will clash with the tourist influx, leading to significant revenue loss for the whole industry, Budhi Prakash Thakur and Suresh Sharma, president and general secretary of the association, said in the letter.

Uncertainty and Disruption due to prolonged campaigning disrupt regular business operations and tourists hesitate to book their dates due to potential travel restrictions, roadblocks, and rallies, leading to booking cancellations and decreased tourism activity, they said.

The Tourism industry has already crumbled due to Covid 19 pandemic and last year's Monsoon disaster, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)