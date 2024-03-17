Left Menu

Assam: DSP arrested for sexual harassment of minor domestic help

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:26 IST
Assam: DSP arrested for sexual harassment of minor domestic help
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was arrested in Assam for allegedly sexually harassing a minor domestic help, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Sing said on Sunday.

Singh said the DSP was posted at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district and an FIR was registered at the Dergaon police station against him.

''Reference allegations of sexual misconduct towards the housemaid by a DSP posted at LBPA Dergaon - Case No 42 under section 376, 506 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered at Dergaon PS, District Golaghat,'' he posted on X.

The DSP was arrested on the basis of evidence that came up during the investigation of the case, he said.

''Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains corner stone of the policy of @assampolice Hq,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024