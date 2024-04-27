Left Menu

AAP's 'Election Command Center' for Delhi Inaugurated

There is anger against the BJP and this election is being fought by the people of Delhi, Rai said.The nominations for the polls for the seats in Delhi will begin from April 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:15 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party's ''war room'' for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi was inaugurated by senior party leader Gopal Rai on Saturday.

The party has fielded candidates on four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while its INDIA bloc partner Congress is contesting three. The constituencies will go to polls on May 25, the sixth round of the seven-phase elections. The ''war room'', located at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, will have 12 teams for different purposes, Rai, who is the convener of the party's Delhi unit, said.

While the AAP is contesting from East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and New Delhi, the Congress from North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

In-charges have been appointed for the four constituencies and they will ensure that the AAP's poll campaigns are run in an organised manner, he said.

Dedicated teams for logistics, campaign management, legal works, data management and analysis, and media and social media among others will ensure smooth and organised campaigning in the four seats being contested by the party, Rai said.

On incarcerated AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal's maiden roadshow in support of East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar in the evening, Rai said with the event, the party's Lok Sabha campaign ''Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'' will enter its third phase.

In the first two phases of the ''Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'' campaign, door-to-door outreach was done in the four constituencies and ''Sankalp Sabhas'' were held against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate last month in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. There is anger against the BJP and ''this election is being fought by the people of Delhi'', Rai said.

The nominations for the polls for the seats in Delhi will begin from April 29.

