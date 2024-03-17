Left Menu

KTR meets sister K Kavitha at ED office in Delhi under court order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:50 IST
BRS leader K T Rama Rao Sunday met his sister K Kavitha, who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, at the agency office on Sunday.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23.

While sending Kavitha to the ED custody, the court had allowed some relatives whom the court has named in its order, including brother KTR and husband Anil D, to meet her for half an hour every day between 6-7 pm during her remand period.

Official sources said KTR met Kavitha as per this permission granted by the court.

Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Saturday produced before Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal.

The ED had sought her custody for 10 days. It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

