Man electrocuted in Nagpur after touching power panel amid rains

A man was electrocuted in Lakadganj area of Nagpur after accidentally touching a power distribution panel amid rains in the area, a police official said on Sunday.

He identified the victim as Sheikh Sameer Sheikh Amir (31) of Warud in neighbouring Amravati.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

