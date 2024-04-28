Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Finance Minister, Elevated to Deputy Prime Minister
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 17:46 IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed as deputy prime minister: according to notification issued by Cabinet Division.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
