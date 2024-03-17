Left Menu

One held in UP's Kaushambi for posting objectionable photos, videos of woman on social media

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 22:42 IST
One held in UP's Kaushambi for posting objectionable photos, videos of woman on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of posting objectionable videos and photographs of a woman on social media was arrested on Sunday in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Kaushambi) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said a woman came to his office on Friday and complained that one Pradeep Gupta was sharing her objectionable videos and photographs on social media.

Srivastava said he directed the Cyber Crime police station to take action, following which a case was registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

He added that Pradeep Gupta alias Chhotu -- a resident of the state's Banda district -- was arrested from the Karari area in Kaushambi on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024