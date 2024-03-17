One held in UP's Kaushambi for posting objectionable photos, videos of woman on social media
- Country:
- India
A man accused of posting objectionable videos and photographs of a woman on social media was arrested on Sunday in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police (Kaushambi) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said a woman came to his office on Friday and complained that one Pradeep Gupta was sharing her objectionable videos and photographs on social media.
Srivastava said he directed the Cyber Crime police station to take action, following which a case was registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.
He added that Pradeep Gupta alias Chhotu -- a resident of the state's Banda district -- was arrested from the Karari area in Kaushambi on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhotu
- Pradeep Gupta
- Karari
- Uttar
- Indian
- Srivastava
- Kumar Srivastava
- Gupta
- Banda
- Kaushambi
ALSO READ
"India has successfully delivered...": Piyush Goyal says protection for Indian farmers, fishermen ensured at WTO MC 13
Indian Super League: Upbeat Punjab FC host in-form Mumbai City FC
Indian Super League: In-form Bengaluru FC host Kerala Blasters FC
Defence Ministry signs deal with Indian firm to upgrade Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft simulator
Indian trio draws on a dull day in Prague Masters