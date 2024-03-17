One held in UP's Kaushambi for posting objectionable photos, videos of woman on social media

A man accused of posting objectionable videos and photographs of a woman on social media was arrested on Sunday in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Kaushambi) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said a woman came to his office on Friday and complained that one Pradeep Gupta was sharing her objectionable videos and photographs on social media.

Srivastava said he directed the Cyber Crime police station to take action, following which a case was registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

He added that Pradeep Gupta alias Chhotu -- a resident of the state's Banda district -- was arrested from the Karari area in Kaushambi on Sunday.

