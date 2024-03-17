Rewari factory blast: FIR registered, Haryana CM orders magisterial probe

Police on Sunday registered a case in connection with the boiler blast incident at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari that injured 40 workers.

The contractor and others have been booked in the case. An FIR was registered at Dharuhera police station on Sunday, the police said.

Around 40 workers suffered burn injuries in the blast at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on Saturday, the police said.

Nineteen seriously injured workers have been admitted to PGIMS-Rohtak while 10 are being treated at a trauma centre in Rewari. Some others are being treated in private hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera.

One of the injured workers was discharged late on Saturday.

Officials on Sunday said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a probe under a subdivisional magistrate.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The complainant stated that he had been hired through Shivam, a contractor. Nearly 60-70 workers were present in the factory when there was a blast in the boiler dust collector.

''There had been a blast in the dust collector on two previous occasions though no one had suffered any injury then. The incident at that time had been brought to the notice of the factory's contractor and other officials concerned and it was said that attention should be paid to its proper repair as it could lead to an untoward incident in the future,'' Raj Kumar said in his complaint.

''But they remained negligent in the matter and no attention was paid. Had the boiler unit been properly maintained and cleaned, the incident which took place could have been averted,'' he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the contractor and others under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday, the police said.

A senior officer said they are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to the law.

Manoj Kumar, an injured factory worker, told reporters that the blast occurred when several employees were on duty.

A doctor at a district hospital said preliminary treatment was given to the injured. Later, those with more than 50 per cent burn injures were shifted to PGIMS-Rohtak.

