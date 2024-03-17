Left Menu

'Bangladeshi smuggler' shot dead by BSF in Tripura, 1 jawan injured

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:14 IST
'Bangladeshi smuggler' shot dead by BSF in Tripura, 1 jawan injured
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged Bangladeshi smuggler was killed during a clash with the BSF in Tripura's Unakoti district on Sunday, an official said.

BSF troops were on duty near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar when they observed a group of 15-20 men approaching the border fence from the Indian side carrying suspicious articles, the official added.

Despite being challenged by the BSF jawans to stop, they ignored the warnings, became aggressive, and surrounded the BSF personnel on duty.

''In response to the imminent danger to life, one BSF jawan opened fire killing one of the smugglers,'' the official added.

Angered by the incident, the other smugglers attacked the BSF jawan, but other personnel arrived at the scene and opened fire again, forcing the attackers to flee.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein (23) from Dastaki village in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

''One BSF jawan sustained a grievous injury on his forehead during the incident and was evacuated to a nearby district hospital for preliminary treatment. His condition is currently stable,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024