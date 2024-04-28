Left Menu

Delhi: Mobile Phone Use While Driving Jumps by 149% Since January

A major surge of nearly 149 per cent in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving in Delhi since January 1, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the traffic police data revealed.The statistics, shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, indicate a sharp rise in violations of mobile phone usage laws while driving.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:52 IST
Delhi: Mobile Phone Use While Driving Jumps by 149% Since January
  • Country:
  • India

A major surge of nearly 149 per cent in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving in Delhi since January 1, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the traffic police data revealed.

The statistics, shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, indicate a sharp rise in violations of mobile phone usage laws while driving. From January 1 to April 15, a total of 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported in 2023, it said.

"In recent months, the traffic police have observed a disturbing surge in use of mobile phones while driving. This concerning trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all road users,'' a senior traffic police officer said.

According to the police, a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Safdarjung Enclave among others, with the most challans issued in 2024 has also been carried out by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic police said that the Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

''We urge all members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024