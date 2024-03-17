'Drunk' Delhi Police cop booked for hitting several vehicles with car near Daryaganj

A policeman was booked for allegedly driving a car while drunk and hitting several vehicles on the Daryaganj-ITO road in central Delhi early Sunday morning, an officer said.

One of the vehicles the policeman hit was a cab, whose driver, Ramesh, testified that his car was hit by one Mohit, who later turned out to be a Delhi Police head constable.

''We got information that a car hit a taxi. Our team reached the spot and the driver, Ramesh, of the taxi was found there. Enquiries were made from the taxi driver, who stated that the driver of another vehicle, identified as Mohit, had hit his taxi from behind resulting in some minor damages. He did not want to file any police report,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer said Mohit is a head constable in Delhi police's Special Cell.

''An action under section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act has been taken against him,'' said the officer.

According to sources, the policeman, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, hit at least three other vehicles around 2 am.

The taxi driver told police that he was driving with a passenger towards ITO from Daryaganj side, when a Baleno car hit his taxi and drove on towards ITO.

''We are further investigating the matter and if someone is found guilty, strict action will be ensured. We are also checking CCTV footage of the entire incident,'' another senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)