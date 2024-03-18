Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:10 IST
India offers great opportunities for motorsports, Srinagar right on top of places where it can happen: PM Modi
India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X on the first-ever Formula 4 car show that was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.

''This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Modi said.

''India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!'' the prime minister said.

