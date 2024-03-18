Left Menu

Nine arrested after Paris suburban police station attacked

The clashes occurred following the death last week of a youth who had failed to stop his motorbike after police had ordered him to do so. "There were nine arrests, which is not insignificant," Laurent Nunez told TF1 television on Monday. Some Paris Olympics sites were vandalised during rioting in the summer of 2023 which was triggered by the fatal shooting of a teenager of north African descent by police.

Updated: 18-03-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:29 IST
Nine people were arrested after a police station in the Paris suburb of La Courneuve was attacked late on Sunday evening following clashes between youths and police forces, the head of the Paris police said on Monday. The clashes occurred following the death last week of a youth who had failed to stop his motorbike after police had ordered him to do so.

"There were nine arrests, which is not insignificant," Laurent Nunez told TF1 television on Monday. "Police reinforcements quickly restored order and security," he added.

Security issues are of paramount importance for French authorities with the Paris Olympics due to start on July 26. Some Paris Olympics sites were vandalised during rioting in the summer of 2023 which was triggered by the fatal shooting of a teenager of north African descent by police.

