Pakistan carried out two air strikes inside Afghanistan, killed 8 people - Taliban
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:34 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes inside Afghan territory, killing eight women and children.
A Taliban spokesman "strongly" condemned the strikes on Afghan soil, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty.
The Pakistan army and the foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- Afghan
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan's visually impaired woman feted with US Women of Courage Award
Afghanistan: Landmine explosion claims lives of 2 children, injures 4
UN rights chief Volker Turk calls for prioritizing women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan
Global community's overall objective about Afghanistan aligns with India's priorities: Amb Kamboj
US panel postpones meeting to hold Blinken in contempt over Afghanistan