EU's Borrell hopes for approval of Ukraine military assistance fund at summit

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped that European Union member states would on Monday approve a 5 billion euros ($5.45 billion) military assistance aid package for Ukraine at a European summit. "It has been discussed for weeks, I hope that today the ministers will approve that to increase our military support to Ukraine," he said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Last week, EU countries had agreed to provide 5 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)