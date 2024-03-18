UNRWA chief says hunger in Gaza is "man-made"

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency said on Monday the hunger in the Gaza Strip is "man-made".

The crisis can be resolved and reversed through proper political will and Gaza can be "flooded" with food through the crossings, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini added during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry.

