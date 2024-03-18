Left Menu

Rajasthan: Six-year-old boy on way to school attacked by stray dogs, dies

A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday when he was going to his school in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, police said.The incident took place in Parsoli village under Begun tehsil, sub-inspector of Parsoli police station Prem Singh Khangarot said, adding the dogs attacked Aayush as he tried to run and injured him badly. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by villagers where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday when he was going to his school in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident took place in Parsoli village under Begun tehsil, sub-inspector of Parsoli police station Prem Singh Khangarot said, adding the dogs attacked Aayush as he tried to run and injured him badly. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by villagers where he succumbed to injuries, police said. ''The boy received multiple severe wounds in the attack,'' Khangarot said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem,'' he said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission directed Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP) to present a report on the dog attack.

Acting Chairman of the commission Justice Ramchandra Jhala sought a ''factual'' report from the SP asking what action has been taken by administration in the case. He also sought details on action against guilty officers of the local body.

