Mayawati hails SC verdict scrapping electoral bonds as important

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:23 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BSP president Mayawati on Monday hailed the Supreme Court judgment scrapping the electoral bond scheme as ''important'' and said continuous efforts were necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy.

In a series of posts on X, the BSP president also said that her party had stayed away from using the money power of big capitalists and rich people and, when in power, worked for the welfare of the poor and backward classes.

In contrast, her rival parties mostly worked for their selfish interests, she alleged.

''The latest decision of the Supreme Court in connection with the process of diverting the country's politics and 'janmat' away from public interest and public opinion through the money power arising from secret electoral bonds is important, but continuous efforts are necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy,'' she said.

She said her party-led government in Uttar Pradesh had taken ''historic initiatives in public interest and for public welfare and eradicating poverty and backwardness.'' She also stressed that only when a Bahujan-friendly government is formed in the country, the people will be able to get freedom from life-threatening inflation, rising poverty, unemployment and backwardness.

Mayawati's statement came on the day on which a five-judge Constitution asked the SBI to make complete disclosure of all the details in its possession related to electoral bonds. In a landmark verdict, a five-judge constitution bench had done away with the scheme, calling it ''unconstitutional''.

