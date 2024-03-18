Putin's comment on buffer zone is clear sign of escalation- Ukrainian presidential aide
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that he wanted to create a buffer zone in Ukrainian territory to protect Russia is a clear declaration that the war between the countries will escalate, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Monday.
"This is ... a direct manifest statement that the war will only escalate," Podolyak said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
- Podolyak
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road traffic near Crimea's port of Feodosia restricted, Russian-installed officials say
Russia says Ukraine attacked Crimea with 38 drones
Russian security forces battle militants in Ingushetia region, Russian media report
Six militants killed in special operation in Russia's Ingushetia region - TASS
Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death