Putin's comment on buffer zone is clear sign of escalation- Ukrainian presidential aide

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that he wanted to create a buffer zone in Ukrainian territory to protect Russia is a clear declaration that the war between the countries will escalate, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Monday.

"This is ... a direct manifest statement that the war will only escalate," Podolyak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

