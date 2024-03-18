Putin's comment on buffer zone is clear sign of escalation- Ukrainian presidential aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that he wanted to create a buffer zone in Ukrainian territory to protect Russia is a clear declaration that the war between the countries will escalate, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Monday.

"This is ... a direct manifest statement that the war will only escalate," Podolyak said.

