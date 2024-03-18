Congress says its guarantees will resolve 'unemployment, wage stagnation crisis' in country

The Congress on Monday claimed that an unemployment and wage stagnation crisis was prevailing in India and said it can be resolved by the party's guarantees to lead the country back on the path of prosperity.

The party had recently announced a set of five guarantees, including a year-long paid apprenticeship to educated youths and financial support to women from the poorest families. These are set to be part of the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a recent report by Bahutva Karnataka, a civil society collective, and said it has revealed the truth of the unemployment and wage stagnation crisis in the country.

The share of formal employment, which comes with social security and other advantages, has remained stagnant at below 25 per cent for both men and women between 2011-12 and 2022-23, he said.

''The share of self-employed individuals, often locked in low-wage and low-productivity jobs, has increased substantially. This is particularly true for women, for whom the share of self-employment rose from 56.5 per cent to 64.3 per cent of the workforce,'' Ramesh said on X.

Between 2011-12 and 2022-23, wage earnings for casual labourers and regular salaried workers increased, he said.

However, given the increase in prices, the rise in wages has been insufficient, Ramesh said.

He said that 34 per cent of households in India earn less than Rs 375 a day.

The Congress' 'Paanch NYAY Pachees Guarantee' have been developed after hearing the people and understanding their problems, he said. ''It will resolve the unemployment and wage stagnation crisis and lead India back on to the path of prosperity,'' Ramesh claimed.

''Pehli Naukri Pakki'' will guarantee a year-long paid apprenticeship to all educated youth, helping the workforce develop skills and professional networks required to ensure greater job prospects, he said.

''Mahalakshmi will give one woman in each of India's poorest families Rs 1 lakh per year. This amount can help women where they are at -- they can use it to scale-up their small businesses, seek paid employment, or seek better-paying jobs,'' he said.

Setting a national minimum wage of Rs 400 a day will resolve the problem of stagnant wage growth, Ramesh said.

