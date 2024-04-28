RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaffirms Support for Reservations Amid Ongoing Debate

Amid the BJP and RSS coming under attack from the opposition that they are against reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation has always supported reservations as per the Constitution.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution here, he referred to a video in circulation and said it falsely claims that the RSS is opposed to reservation.

Ever since reservation came into existence, the Sangh has completely supported reservation as per the Constitution, he said.

Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between the BJP and Congress over reservations. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that RSS-BJP are opposed to reservation.

However, Bhagwat had said last year in Nagpur that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

