RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaffirms Support for Reservations Amid Ongoing Debate
Amidst allegations against the BJP and RSS opposing reservations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated their unwavering support for reservations as mandated by the Constitution. He dispelled false claims against the RSS in a circulating video. Bhagwat emphasized that the Sangh has consistently upheld reservations ever since their inception. His statement comes after a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress over reservations, triggered by Telangana CM's allegations against the RSS-BJP. Bhagwat's position aligns with his previous stance that reservations should continue as long as discrimination persists in society.
- Country:
- India
Amid the BJP and RSS coming under attack from the opposition that they are against reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation has always supported reservations as per the Constitution.
Addressing a programme at an educational institution here, he referred to a video in circulation and said it falsely claims that the RSS is opposed to reservation.
Ever since reservation came into existence, the Sangh has completely supported reservation as per the Constitution, he said.
Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between the BJP and Congress over reservations. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that RSS-BJP are opposed to reservation.
However, Bhagwat had said last year in Nagpur that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.
Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"They should read their own history": Kharge slams PM Modi over 'Muslim League' jibe at Congress manifesto
Himanta would have been nowhere without Congress: Jairam Ramesh
"Will be safe if constitution is safe" Congress's Imran Masood courts controversy ahead of Saharanpur poll
CPI(M), Congress compelled Tripura's indigenous people to take up arms: BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb
Corruption increases when Congress comes to power: Rajnath Singh