UN-backed Gaza famine report is 'appalling indictment', UN chief says
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said a report backed by the global agency saying that famine is now imminent in northern Gaza was an "appalling indictment" of conditions on the ground.
"This is an entirely manmade disaster — and the report makes clear that it can be halted," Guterres told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York, calling on Israel to ensure access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.
