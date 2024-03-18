LS polls: Drugs, liquor, valuables, cash worth Rs 17 cr seized in Rajasthan since MCC

Drugs, liquor, precious metal and cash worth Rs 17 crore have been seized in Rajasthan since the Model Code of Conduct came into force following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16, a state election official said on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said this information was stated in a report issued by the state police, the excise department, the narcotics department and the income tax department.

In this month, till March 18, the agencies have seized drugs, liquor, precious metal and cash worth more than Rs 115 crore in the state, he said in a statement quoting the report.

Since March 1, cash worth Rs 2.41 crore, drugs worth Rs 51.56 crore and liquor worth Rs 6.71 crore have been seized, according to the statement. The remainder of the Rs 115 crore was the valuation of the precious metals, including gold, seized. During this period, the highest seizure worth Rs 18.70 crore has been made in Jodhpur, it said.

Gupta said that since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, Rs 1.46 crore in cash, drugs worth around Rs 4.68 crore and liquor worth Rs 72 lakh have been seized.

Polling in the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held in two of the seven phases of the general elections -- April 19 and April 26.

