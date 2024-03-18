Left Menu

Bengaluru facing shortfall of 500 MLD water: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Bengaluru is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day MLD against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity.According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:38 IST
Bengaluru facing shortfall of 500 MLD water: Karnataka CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Bengaluru is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity.

According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” the Chief Minister told reporters after a meeting with the officials of the civic agencies and irrigation department.

Siddaramaiah has pinned hope on the Cauvery Five project, which will commence in June to address most of the water woes of the city.

The Cauvery Five project will be able to cater to 110 villages, which were added to the Metropolitan Bengaluru Municipal Corporation in 2006-07, he noted.

In an attempt to allay fears of water crisis, he said, “We have enough storage of drinking water in Cauvery and Kabini, which is sufficient to last till June. There is 11.04 TMC water storage in KRS, 9.02 TMC in Kabini.” The government will drill bore wells at 313 places and 1,200 inactive bore wells will be revived, he added.

Instructions have been given to officials concerned to use all private tankers, including the ones from Karnataka Milk Federation in slums, upland areas, 110 villages and bore well dependent areas.

Directives were also given to increase the number of task forces to respond to complaints immediately and not to use drinking water in parks.

The CM said steps will be taken to fill up dried lakes in Bengaluru with treated water as has been done in KC valley.

There is no shortage of funds to provide drinking water, he added.

Besides directing officials to meet everyday and prepare an action plan once a week, the Chief Minister said an expert committee will be constituted to ensure that there is no shortage of water in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024