US warned Niger about ties to Russia, Iran before junta revoked accord: Pentagon

U.S. officials had traveled to Niger last week to express concerns about the country's potential development of ties to Russia and Iran before the ruling junta on Saturday revoked a key military accord allowing U.S. military personnel in the country, the Pentagon said on Monday. We were troubled (about) the path that Niger is on.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:56 IST
US warned Niger about ties to Russia, Iran before junta revoked accord: Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. officials had traveled to Niger last week to express concerns about the country's potential development of ties to Russia and Iran before the ruling junta on Saturday revoked a key military accord allowing U.S. military personnel in the country, the Pentagon said on Monday. "The U.S. delegation was there to raise a number of concerns ... We were troubled (about) the path that Niger is on. And so these were direct and frank conversations, to have those in person, to talk about our concerns and to also hear theirs," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

Asked to clarify those concerns, Singh said: "U.S. officials expressed concern over Niger's potential relationships with Russia and Iran."

