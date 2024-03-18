Left Menu

PLFI supporter shot dead in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:28 IST
A 25-year-old supporter of proscribed outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) has been shot dead allegedly by its activists in a weekly market in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident happened in Gundri village within the jurisdiction of the Anandpur police station of the district on Sunday evening, the police officer said.

Identified as Matiyas alias Mangra Tuti, he was released from jail a couple of months ago, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Sekhar said.

Altogether, eight criminal cases were registered against him in the district.

Matiyas, a resident of Gudri police station limit of the district, came to the haat in Gundri village when he was shot dead over a money-related dispute, the SP said.

A police team reached the spot, recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Earlier, the police, jointly with the CRPF, Cobra and Jharkhand Jaguar personnel, had arrested three CPI (Maoist) activists, including a Chhattisgarh-based Maoist, from a forest under the Goilkera police station area, and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosive materials based on the information provided by the deceased.

