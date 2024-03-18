Left Menu

UP: Man kills wife over delay in lunch, commits suicide

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon on Monday after an argument over delay in serving him lunch and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in this district, police said.The incident took place in Kotwalanpurwa village of Thangaon police station area, they said.

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:42 IST
UP: Man kills wife over delay in lunch, commits suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon on Monday after an argument over delay in serving him lunch and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in this district, police said.

The incident took place in Kotwalanpurwa village of Thangaon police station area, they said. The deceased have been identified as Prema Devi (28) and her husband Parasram, Thangaon police station SHO Hanumant Lal Tiwari said. The angry husband first attacked and killed his wife with a sharp weapon and then, fearing that he would have to go to jail, committed suicide by hanging himself inside the house, the SHO said.

According to police, Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday afternoon and asked his wife for food. The lunch was not ready when Parasram reached home, police said. Due to the delay in getting food, the husband got angry and an argument between the couple took place which escalated to such an extent that he killed his wife by repeatedly attacking her with a sharp weapon, police said.

Villagers said that after the incident, the accused husband locked himself in the room and committed suicide by hanging himself.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024